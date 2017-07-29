Ex-Talisay cop, wife survive ambush in Minglanilla

A FORMER police officer and his common-law partner survived an ambush by motorcycle-riding assailants in Barangay Pakigne, Minglanilla town at 2:30 am Saturday.

Supt. Dexter Calacar of the Minglanilla police said Francisco Keyserling Martin Gorosin III was with common-law wife, Anna Cabrera, in their car when the assailants fired shots at them.

Gorosin and Cabrera called their friends for help and Gorosin sustained gunshot wounds.

Cabrera was unable to see who shot at them.

Gorosin was brought to South General Hospital in Naga City afterward.

Witnesses said the motorcycle riding assailants were in the area before the attack.

Spent shells believed to have been fired from M16 or M4 rifles were found in the crime scene.

Gorosin was a former Talisay City policeman that was dismissed from service in 2012 after being found guilty of extortion.

He was also arrested last year after he was caught with a gun and P2.2 million worth of shabu.