Archbishop Palma urges millennials to be truthful

ONE hundred youths from the different parishes and churches in Cebu are encouraged to “be truthful.”

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma made this call during a seminar of young millennials at the Pedro Calungsod Youth Center at Barangay Sto. Niño, Cebu City on Saturday afternoon.

Palma, who was the speaker of the seminar, challenged the youths to find out the truth in this world full of information and biases.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The truth is being, thinking, acting and speaking,” Palma said.

He cited these four factors that would be essential for one to achieve in understanding the truth, which should all start within everyone and these should be shared with others as well.

He also said that the challenge now for the millennials would be in the discerning of the truth such as finding out the difference between genuine news and fake news.

He said young ones should refrain from patronizing, popularizing and supporting unidentified sources of alternative facts or fake news.

He encouraged them instead to become the purveyors of not disseminating not only in social media but to anyone unverified news.

In his closing speech, Archbishop Palma stated how lucky and fortunate millennials are today for they have all the access to everything they want. And impart with them a strong message that they should seek first the truth within themselves before preaching the truth within others.