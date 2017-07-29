Angkas, anyone?

IT’S Friday-night rush hour, and there’s a pain-in-the-neck traffic standing between you and a couple of drink with your friends.

Five or six years ago, this would have been the grounds to call it a night and head home, but with the advent of ride-hailing apps, things start to get better and more convenient.

Now imagine breezing through traffic congestion, finding alternatives routes that no four-wheeled vehicle could pass through. With Angkas, you don’t need to stop at imagining.

Available on both iOS and Android, Angkas is a motorcycle-hailing platform designed to provide access to fast, safe and affordable motorcycle transport.

How it works

Angkas is similar with booking a ride from Grab or Uber.

Simply download the app, add your pick-up location and destination, and your biker will arrive shortly to bring you where you need to go.

Cebu Daily News also took the chance to experience a ride, and without a doubt, a usual travel time of 30 minutes from Lapu-Lapu City to SM City Cebu only took 20 minutes, giving us ample time to relax before turning our game face.

Becoming an operator

Operators pass series of background checks before they can join Angkas, said Romelio Fernandez, a habal-habal driver-turned-Angkas operator.

Background check, skills assessment programs and a three-month-long safety training will have to be taken before becoming an operator.

About 300 motorcycles are now operating in Metro Cebu under Angkas.

Fernandez said the app has enabled him to earn more and work depending on his availability.

“The good thing about it (Angkas) you are your own boss, it is your own decision when to start taking passengers and when to call it a day,” said Fernandez.

Safety is their top priority, said Fernandez.

Since most riders are sensitive to dust and dirt, riders are equipped with helmets, a hair cap and a face mask upon taking a ride. Riders are also instructed on how to properly ride a motorcycle to avoid accidents.

However, despite being told by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to stop their operations since the application is illegal and is risky for passengers, Fernandez said, “Why would they want to stop our operation when we are providing alternative options for riders in a safe way?”

“We have always prioritized the safety of our passengers since day one, we do not overspeed,” he added.

According to Fernandez, every ride comes with a P200,000 accident insurance for both the rider and the operator.

And in the case of less-than-ideal weather conditions, they also provide riders with a raincoat.

Fernandez said most of his riders are call center agents who work at IT Park.

“When I started operating with Angkas, most of my riders were call center agents who were running late for their work” and wanted him to drive fast, said Fernandez.

However, he said, Angkas drivers won’t drive beyond 60 kilometers per hour to avoid accidents.

How the company earns

According to Fernandez, before he could start taking passengers, operators will have to pay P300 for an Angkas load that is bought at their office in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

Every operator has to consume the 300 load balance, which is equivalent to a 10-passenger-per-day mark, before they can reload and be hailed again using the app.

Fernandez, who has been a habal-habal driver for three years now, said that even if he pays for the Angkas load, he still sees himself earning more than what he used to.

Customers’ satisfaction matters to Angkas drivers, he added.

“We provide our riders with helmet, hair cap and a face mask. But what’s nice about Angkas, you can see how much is the fare after placing your destination. But what makes it even better is that all the price are fixed,” he said.

“Through the help of Google Map, our app can determine the distance between the rider’s pick up location and his destination,” Fernandez added.

Each ride has a flag-down rate of P20 that is equivalent to a kilometer. The next kilometer cost P10.

So beat the traffic! Just hail your self a motorcycle via your smartphone and be merrily on your way for that Friday night out with friends.