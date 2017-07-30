SMOKING BAN

Netizens are blunt in making their opinion known on the anti-smoking law that some business establishments in Cebu City seek exemption from, especially in the entertainment districts.

Jiggs-Dexter Fuentes-Lopoz said, “This is so wrong. Here in Davao people actually like to go bar-hopping more because you won’t smell like an ashtray even if you party all night.”

A netizen, Robert C. Villareal Jr., wrote, “This is what I’ve been saying all along. Cebu wants its own independence away from the north and south. I knew this smoking ban would not be respected here what more followed.”

Another netizen, Wilfredo Z. Olayvar, said, “No exemptions? Whatever!!!These businesses don’t care about your health, only their profits!!!”

For now, Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak said that they have intensified their implementation of the ban and arrested 450 persons since January year since the city has an existing anti-smoking ordinance before the ban is enforced nationwide this month.

