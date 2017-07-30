Greco: No problem with drug test

LEODEGRECO “Greco” Sanchez will be subjected to a drug test whether or not he agrees.

Cebu Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) chief, Supt. Joie Yape Jr. said drug tests are standard operating procedures for persons arrested during a drug operation.

Sanchez, his partner Maricel Gregory and their two helpers, Jolbert Jacaba and Glenn Nacion were arrested in a raid on Greco’s family-owned farm in Tuburan last Saturday.

Yape said although they didn’t find illegal drugs they will still subject them to drug tests.

“Whether Sanchez will refuse or not, we will still follow the protocol,” Yape said in Cebuano.

Seized from Sanchez were a caliber .45 pistol American Classic and a shotgun.

The police also found in his house air-soft guns or replicas of high-powered firearms such as an M16 armalite rifle, MP5, M60 machine gun, caliber .45 pistol, and a 9mm pistol, as well as assorted ammunition and magazines.

Gregory was already subjected to drug test yesterday. Sanchez and Nacion will have their drug test within the week, said Yape.

“Sila ra tulo ang ma-drug test kay si Jacaba nay separate case. Obstruction of Justice raman iyaha,” Yape said.

(Only the three suspects will undergo drug test. Jacaba has a separate case of Obstruction of Justice.)

In an interview with Cebu Daily News, Sanchez said that he does not have any problem being subjected to a drug test but was consulting his lawyers first.

Sanchez’s counsel, lawyer Louie Arma, said that it will not be a problem if the police will conduct a drug test to his client. He also said that they will arrange for bail for Sanchez considering that only two firearms were confiscated, the rest were replicas or toy guns.

A complaint of possession of firearms will be filed against Sanchez on Monday.