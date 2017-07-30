‘Cracks’ on ceiling of the SRP tunnel?

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7 will check the condition of Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) tunnel after some cracks were found on its ceiling.

“I will have it checked and then update you,” said DPWH-7 Regional Director Ador Canlas in a text message to Cebu Daily News.

In CDN’s July 30 issue, a photo of the cracks was published in the “Siloy is Watching” section. The photo was submitted by a reader who expressed concern after seeing the cracks on the ceiling inside the tunnel going to SM City Cebu.

According to DPWH-7 planning division head Nonato Paylado, the cracks may just be the traces of the repair works that were done by their consultants several years back.

He explained that it may look like cracks also as the repair follows the alignment of the actual cracks.

“It may appear like cracks but actually, it could be the ceiling works on the previous cracks. It may just be traces of the repair like the epoxy injection,” he told CDN.

Nevertheless, he said they will refer the concern to their maintenance division headed by Engr. Faustino Dela Cruz Jr.

At the same time, they will also refer the matter to their Cebu City district engineering office (DEO) which is tasked to regularly monitor structures in the city including the CSCR tunnel.

Paylado said that several years ago, the DPWH confirmed cracks on the ceiling of the CSCR tunnel as well as watermarks on the walls inside the tunnel.

He said those were repaired by their consultants back then.

“The epoxy ceiling works follow along the alignment of the cracks. So if you look at it, it’s like cracks also. But it’s not actually cracks. Those are repair works for the cracks,” he said.

Paylado added that the district engineering office conducts routine maintenance work on a daily basis. This includes checking the condition of structures within the city including the CSCR tunnel.

So far, he said they have not received any report or concern from the Cebu City DEO as well as the maintenance division of the regional office.

He explained that the Cebu City DEO would usually take care of concerns if it can do so or if they have enough maintenance budget.

If not, then that’s the time they will ask for the assistance of the regional office.