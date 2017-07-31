More groups join Capitol’s Tabo

ABOUT 101 organizations from the public and the private sectors, joined the Tabo sa Kapitolyo 2017, an agri-fishery fair included in the annual 448th Founding Anniversary of the Cebu provincial government.

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III and Cebu Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale opened the event at past 8 am Monday.

Roldan Saragena, Cebu Provincial Agricultural Office chief, said 47 local governments, 43 private organizations and 11 non Cebu-based exhibitors joined this year’s Tabo sa Kapitolyo.

This is an increase from last year’s 85 participants from the private and public sectors. The Bohol delegation returned for this year’s event.