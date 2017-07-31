Davide: More narco politicians face arrest

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III said he expects more narco-politicians to be arrested in the police’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

“It just goes to show that our president’s campaign against illegal drugs exempts no one – be a mayor or any elected public official,” he said.

Davide made this statements after several elected public officials involved in the illegal drug trade were arrested over the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Greco Sanchez, the son of the late Cebu vice governor Greg Sanchez in Tuburan town, northern Cebu was the latest high profile suspect arrested by police after former Medellin mayor Ricky Ramirez.

In Ozamiz City vice-mayor Nova Princess Parojinog-Eschavez was arrested after her father, incumbent Ozamiz City mayor Reynaldo Parojinog was killed in an operation by operatives of the regional Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG-10) last Sunday morning.