Supporters hold fiesta welcome for Ermita village execs

BALLOONS and streamers were put up at the Ermita barangay hall to welcome Barangay Ermita chairman Felicisimo Rupinta and seven barangay councilmen who finished serving their six-month suspension at noon Monday.

The suspension issued by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) stemmed from a complaint by the regional Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) that the officials did not cooperate during an anti-drug raid in the barangay last year.

“Some were happy that we’re back. But some are also worried as they have not received their salaries. Now, the first thing I will do is to process the payroll of the employees within two days,” Rupinta told reporters in Cebuano.

Nearly 200 barangay employees of Ermita have not received their salaries for the past months. Despite this, the employees continued working.

At the same time, Rupinta said he will also focus on anti-drug efforts in Ermita by reactivating their barangay anti-drug abuse council (BADAC).

From three suspected drug pushers last January, Rupinta said there are now 33 suspected drug pushers.

A Mass was held in the sports complex beside the barangay hall which was attended by supporters. Rupinta shared lunch with some residents and supporters afterward.