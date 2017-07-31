New contractor to build additional cells for provincial jail

THE contractor that built the catwalk for the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) will take over the construction of 19 additional cells for the inmates.

Construction of the new cells were suspended after the previous contractor complained about the security requirements set by the Capitol, acting Provincial Warden Roberto Legaspi said.

The contractor was asked to provide a list of their current employees to determine if they have relatives inside the jail. They were also told to submit themselves and their materials for inspection everytime they enter the facility.

“It’s a jail facility. They should really submit themselves [for inspection],” Legaspi said. Legaspi said they cannot waive any of the security guidelines as per facility protocol.

Legaspi declined to name the contractor, saying they still have “unfinished transactions” with them.