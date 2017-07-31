Search for article

PB okays sale of CICC to Mandaue

03:28 PM July 31st, 2017

By: Morexette B. Erram, July 31st, 2017 03:28 PM

 

The Provincial Board (PB) authorized Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III to sell the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) to the Mandaue City government for P300 million during its session Monday.

PB Member Celestino Martinez III said upon approval of the resolution, the mutual agreement entered between the province represented by former governor and now Rep. Gwendolyn Garcia of Cebu’s 3rd district and the late Mandaue City mayor Thadeus Ouano is immediately terminated.

Martinez also said he expects the signing of the agreement between Davide and incumbent Mandaue City Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing anytime soon.

