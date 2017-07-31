CIDG arrests six for toting firearms

Six of seven persons accused of brandishing firearms in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City were arrested by operatives of the regional Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG-7) in a raid there at past 6 a.m. yesterday.

“Marami tayong reports na na-received na (we received many reports that) they are displaying their firearms. After three days of surveillance, we implemented the seven search warrants against the suspects,” Senior Insp. Edwin Lacostales of the CIDG-7 said.

Danilo Morre, Dexter Morre, Janet Agbigay, Christopher Sobrevilla, Luche Quijano, and Jurgen Ruiz were arrested while the seventh identified as Joel Sobrevilla remained at large.

“(Sobrevilla) was not there during the conduct of raid and implementation of the search warrant. He was the target,” Lacostales said.

Seized from the suspects were six loaded revolvers and ammunition.

All firearms were unlicensed, Lacostales said. CIDG operatives also seized sachets of shabu from the suspects.

Esther Morre, whose husband Danilo and son Dexter were arrested, questioned why her son was arrested.

“Nganong giapil man akong anak nga wala man gyod na siyay mga butang sa iyang balay (Why did they arrest my son, he barely owns anything in his house),” she said.

Morre said Dexter’s children were traumatized by their father’s arrest. The two men denied owning the firearms.

The 51-year-old Morre, who worked as a carpenter, said he was sleeping when the police arrived in his house and arrested him.

He claimed that he had no idea how the police found the drugs and guns at his home.