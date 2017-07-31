LTO-7 warns against ‘colorum’ operation of motorcycles-for-hire

City officials welcome Angkas but …

For Cebu City officials, the availability of Angkas, a motorcycle ride booking service, is a welcome innovation.

Councilor Dave Tumulak said that availing of Angkas’ services is a great help for people who want to beat traffic and avoid being late from their scheduled meetings and other important events.

“I am amenable to it (Angkas operations) provided that there should be safety (measures) among passengers and training among riders especially on speed limits and traffic rules,” said Tumulak, who is also the deputy mayor on police matters and the head of the City Council’s committee on public order and safety.

He said that most Cebuanos now prefer motorcycle rides because of the growing congestion problems in the city.

But the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) warned that Angkas’ operations, just like the operation of motorcycles-for-hire (habal-habal), remain illegal.

Alita Pulga, LTO-7 director, said all motorcycles continue to be classified as for “private use only” under Department Order No. 2017-011 or the Omnibus Guidelines on the Planning and Identification of Public Road Transportation Services.

She said that any motorcycle used to ferry passengers are considered as “colorum” while its driver may be meted with a fine of P6, 000.

Unlike LTO, Francisco Ouano, operations chief of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), said they are prepared to allow Angkas operations in the city for as long as drivers are able to present their passenger helmets, a driver’s license and registration.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña is also a staunch supporter of motorcycle-for-hire operations and even want this legalized to provide commuters an alternative mode of transport.

Drivers told Cebu Daily News in an earlier interview that they are made to undergo safety training for at least three months before they are registered as Angkas driver.

Each of the Angkas drivers is enrolled to insurance with a P200,000 coverage for the driver and the passenger.

They also strictly follow regulations that include adherence to a maximum speed limit of 60 kilometers per hour and the assignment of face masks, helmets and hair cover to their passengers during the ride.

“That would be the best thing to do as a driver. They have to observe proper hygiene and their priority should be safety,” said Tumulak.

Wanting to further stress on the need to ensure passenger safety, Tumulak said he intends to call a meeting with Angkas operators.

Arnel Tancinco, Osmeña’s executive assistant and former LTO-7 director, said they are now looking for means to legitimize motorcycle-for-hire operations in the city.

Tancinco, whom Mayor Osmeña tasked to oversee motorcycle-for-hire operations in the city, said he would soon be meeting with the Council’s transportation committee headed by Councilor Nendell “Hanz” Abella, to discuss the need to pass a local legislation for the purpose.

“If there’s a need to regulate (motorcycles-for-hire), we are supporting it. The dilemma is how or who has authority. I believe it’s the national government (who has authority to regulate), but there’s also a responsibility in the local government,” he said.

Tancinco said it can no longer be denied that there is now a growing market for motorcycles-for-hire.