No bail endorsed for Greco

NO bail was recommended by the Cebu Provincial Prosecutor for Leodegreco “Greco” Sanchez who faces a charge for illegal possession of firearms.

Sanchez, his partner Maricel Gregory and their helpers, identified as Jolbert Jacaba and Glenn Nacion, arrived at the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office yesterday for inquest proceedings, escorted by the Provincial Intelligence Branch of the Cebu Provincial Police office (PIB–CPPO) at past 3 p.m.

All of them also face a complaint for possession of drug paraphernalia, which was allegedly found by the police inside their house in a family-owned farm in Tuburan town.

Counter-affidavit

Lawyer Louie Arma said they opted to avail of preliminary investigation and file a counter-affidavit as they intend to question the search warrant issued by Talisay City Regional Trial Court Executive Judge Jacinto Fajardo Jr.

“The full legal name of my client is Leodegreco Padilla Sanchez, contrary to what the warrant stated as Gregorio Zarate Sanchez III. His middle name is Padilla, not Zarate. The mere fact that they placed a middle name shows that they (PIB) have every intention to be precise. But in this case, Gregorio Zarate Sanchez III becomes a fictitious person,” he explained.

“We will find out everything after we receive the information from the provincial prosecutor, and the notice to file our counter-affidavit. (Everything) would still depend on the prosecutor’s office, but we firmly believe that name (Gregorio Zarate Sanchez III) is too fictitious to be given credence,” he explained.

Gregory, Jacaba and Nacion also opted for preliminary investigation and signed a waiver of detention. They were given 15 days by the prosecutor to engage the services of a lawyer. Jacaba faces an complaint for obstruction of justice.

All of them, except for Gregory who had earlier been subjected to a drug test, declined to undergo a drug test.

Firearms

Sanchez became a subject of a complaint by his neighbors because he allegedly fired guns indiscriminately.

During the raid, police seized two firearms, a .45 pistol American Classic and a shotgun, several ammunition and gun magazines.

Arma had earlier expressed confidence that his client could post bail considering that only two firearms were confiscated. But the prosecutor ruled that the ammunition and magazines found in his house were considered as another firearm.

“Since they counted the ammunition and magazines as one firearm, so it was found that my client is illegally possessing three firearms. Illegally possessing at least three firearms is non-bailable,” he stated.