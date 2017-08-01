Colours Foto Shop celebrates 30th anniversary

Now on its 30th year, Colours Foto Shop, the first local and homegrown camera shop in Cebu, continues its vision of providing quality cameras and photographic services fit for everyone’s lifestyle.

To celebrate this milestone, Colours held a 3-day exhibit and workshop last June 23 to 25 at The Gallery, Ayala Center Cebu. The event was participated by experts and influencers of top camera brands Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, and GoPro.

As part of their anniversary celebration, Colours Foto Shop is offering special freebies and bundles for purchases of Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, and GoPro.

Since 1987, Colours Foto Shop has become one of Cebu’s prominent names in the photographic business circuit. The new millennium saw the advent of the digital age. In order to stay on top of the game, Colours Foto evolved to cater to this trend and became the first store in Cebu to offer digital printing services and digital cameras.

Colours Foto has expanded to other key cities in the Visayas and Mindanao. Aside from their Cebu stores, Colours Foto is now in SM City Bacolod, Island City Mall Tagbilaran, Perdices St, Dumaguete City, Centrio Mall CDO and Abreeza Mall Davao.

Colours Foto is the official dealer of major brands like Canon, Sony, Fujifilm, Nikon, GoPro with complete accessories and guaranteed manufacturer’s warranty. Customers are assured they can buy with confidence at Colours Foto.