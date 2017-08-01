Space Out Rooftop Pool Party at Skywaterpark Cebu

With a dining style called “Izakaya” or casual gastropub in Japanese, Matsunoya serves authentic Japanese dishes such as Sashimi, Sushi, and Japanese noodle soups such as Chandon and Goto Udon.

A go-to place for both local and foreign customers, Matsunoya takes their celebration 1,023 ft. above the ground with their first grand pool party at Skywaterpark featuring Japanese DJs Tomoyuki Tanaka, Ryozu and Yasuca, and Filipino DJs Jong Garcia, Bright Side and one of Manila’s hottest DJs – DJ Hartman.

The party will be at 3 PM onwards. Tickets are sold at P500 per person which includes an entrance to the Space Out party, use of water park facilities and one round of drink.

Consumable tables categorized as SVIP, VVIP, VIP and Premium tables are also available for partygoers.

For more information, you may contact 0977 801 4227 and look for Lovely or email info.skywaterpark@gmail.com.