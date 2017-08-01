19 nabbed, P1M in shabu seized in Danao

ABOUT 19 suspects were rounded while more than P1 million worth of shabu were seized up in a series of anti-drug operations in Danao City at past 4 pm last Sunday.

The suspects identified as Leonedes Lato Cal, Jr., Momar Austria Estenzo, Robelito Juntilla Morato, Michael Sabulbero Gonzales, Nino Jay Capoy, Windell Mamites, Lowell Pacto Mamites, Carmelita Quimbo Perez, Gregorio Berat Lavador, Manuel Comahig Tunacao, Jebie Gonzales Francisco, Roberto Dindin Casas, Jr., and Diosdado Abalo Gale, Jr. were all caught in eight barangays at Danao City.

Seized from the alleged 13 drug pushers were packs and sachets of shabu worth P1,192,730.

Insp. Efren dela Cruz, deputy chief of the Danao City police also said they also arrested new drug users identified as Junrey Roble Barbero, Roger Hermosilla Laguna, Robert Villadolid Pabila, Rhea Mae Penalosa, Roel Comingking Bontia and Leonardo Bulahan Calumpang.

All 19 suspects are detained at the Danao City jail pending the filing of charges against them. The drugs and paraphernalia were turned over to the Regional Crime Laboratory Office for evidence.