Globe strengthens Broadband and Mobile connection in Cebu City, Mandaue City

GLOBE At Home unveiled its newest upgrades and facilities all over the Philippines including the province of Cebu with the support of Cebu City and Mandaue City governments.

In line with its vision of providing connectivity to 2 million homes in 2020, Globe partnered with local government units to enhance connectivity to boost economic development in the country.

Globe deployed LTE sites using the 700 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2600 MHz bands with almost 600 LTE sites activated in Cebu to enhance mobile connection.

Globe At Home also launched its new GoBIG plans that have bigger data allocations at affordable rates and fast, reliable speeds. These new plans come with free 100 GB of data to access and enjoy YouTube.

In Cebu City, Globe At Home Fibre is available in these areas: Dona Modesta Gaisano St.; Friendship Street; Justice St.; Wisdom St.; Freedom St.; Yakal St,; Mahogany St.; Obedience St.; A.Villalon Drive; Hacienda Salinas; Wilson St. corner Pasteur St.; Marconi St.; La Guardia St.; 1st St.; Sanson Road; Sanson Road Extension; Sanjercas Ville Private Road; and Salinas Drive Extension.

Expansions in Mandaue City are also underway as Globe works closely with the city’s local government unit.

For home broadband connectivity, Globe introduced their Plan 1299 which has 300 GB of data allocation per month with speeds of up to 5Mbps. This plan also includes access to YouTube and free 6 months access to Netflix and Disney Channel apps for award-winning original content and children’s shows, and a two-month subscription to HOOQ for a diverse selection of local and foreign titles.

Globe At Home will continue its expansion to reach more locations in Cebu and the rest of the country.

For more info about Globe At Home’s availability in different areas, you may visit https://checkavailability.globe.com.ph/.