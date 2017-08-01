CP Plus launches EzyKam Plug-n-Play cameras

CP PLUS, the leader in advanced surveillance and security solutions, recently launched its new EzyKam Plug-n-Play cameras.

EzyKam products come from CP Plus’ Smart Tech range, a simpler and more affordable security solution.

Characterized by exceptional features, compact design, and convenient set-up, all EzyKam products have a 360-degree “pan and tilt” feature, Wi-Fi connectivity, HD video, two-way communication, omni-connect, and area protect wherein its built-in alarm alerts users in case of an intrusion in a restricted area.

The cameras are easy to configure. The user-friendly web browser’s smooth online streaming uses multi stream modes which enable it to automatically adapt to the available bandwidths.

EzyKam also has a mobile application to enable users to monitor their homes through their smart phones, allowing them to be visually connected anytime, anywhere.

Perfect for home, office, or business use, EzyKam products are available for as low as P3,500. CP Plus products are available in RC Goldline stores. For more information, visit www.cpplusworld.com. For inquiries, contact 319-1079/09227657771/09165977733 or email sales@cpplusworld.com.