Sheridan Beach Resort & Spa lets you Pick Your Own Palawan Adventure

Grab the opportunity to personalize your adventure package with Sheridan Beach Resort & Spa’s Pick Your Own Palawan Adventure Promo.

ADVERTISEMENT

For as low as P19,800 net, one can enjoy 3 days/2 nights stay with a choice of 2 adventure tours or P24,800 net for 4 days/3 nights with 3 adventure tours.

Guests can select from five (5) activities: the Underground River Tour, Exclusive Dinner by the Beach, Organic Farm Tour with Lunch, ATV Jungle Track Adventure, and 1 Hour Massage at the Sheridan Nature Spa.

The package is good for two (2) persons which already includes daily breakfast, scheduled roundtrip airport transfers, and accommodation in Superior rooms. Extra person is charged P1,500 net per night which only includes the daily breakfast.

Book directly at www.sheridanbeachresort.com with the travel period going up until the 20th of December this year.

For reservations and inquiries, please contact (+63) 917 306 6984 / (+63 32) 236 1001 or email at reservations@sheridanbeachresort.com. /PR