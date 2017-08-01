P200K shabu, weapons found inside provincial jail

PACKS of shabu worth P236,000, improvised weapons and drug paraphernalia were uncovered in yet another greyhound operation inside the Cebu Provincial Rehabilitation and Detention Center (CPDRC) at 1:40 pm Tuesday.

Supt. Mario Baquiran, chief of the Provincial Public Safety Company (PPSC), said their operation also seized 47 mobile phones and P18,800 worth of cash believed to be profits from illegal gambling inside the jail.

The cash and items were found inside four cells and the CPDRC canteen.

“Prior to this operation, we received information that two kilos of shabu was smuggled inside CDPRC,” Baquiran said.

All items were sent to the Provincial Intelligence Branch-7 (PIB-7).