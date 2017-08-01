Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds assembly

THE Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has warmly welcomed new MCCI members last June 30 during its annual General Membership Assembly.

Among those acknowledged and formally introduced to the public as the new members of the chamber are Purple Chalk Trainings & Marketing, Grosmar Memorial Garden Inc., TLH Furniture Studio Inc., Gothong Southern Shipping Lines Inc., AppTechnology Experts Inc., Cebu General Services Inc., Montebello Villa Hotel, Imperial Spa, and Sugbo Mercado Food Bazaar Inc.

Meanwhile, Glenn Soco, 2016 president of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), proudly announced the chamber’s achievements for the previous year including the successful Mandaue Business Month 2016.

The chamber also spearheaded the Investment Forum that was attended by more than 30 delegates from Australia-New Zealand Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines who came and saw what Mandaue can offer. MCCI has also partnered with other various government sectors to lead numerous charitable events such as sending relief goods to typhoon-stricken Camarines Sur and to the Mandauehanon families affected by fire incidents.

This year, MCCI will again be holding a series of business activities that are anchored on the theme “Driving Forward, Future Ready” under the same chairmanship of Mr. Steven Yu.

One of which is the chamber’s flagship project, the Mandaue Business Month (MBM). It will showcase events and projects geared towards promoting sustainable and socially-responsible entrepreneurship—promoting Mandaue City to be an attractive destination for business and investment.

During his 13-minute President’s report speech, Soco also shared that the chamber will again be celebrating another milestone with the projected ground breaking of the MCCI Building on August 2017.

Claimed by Vice Mayor Carlo Fortuna as “the best investment place to be”, Mandaue is indeed making its presence felt in the business world.