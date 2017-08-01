38 Park Avenue: The newest upscale residence in Cebu IT Park

CEBU Landmasters Inc. (CLI) and El Camino Developers Cebu, Inc. collaborated with leading Cebuano businesses, Gothong Southern Properties, RKD Property Holdings Inc. and Acrissor Development Corporation to launch the newest residential property in Cebu I.T. Park – 38 Park Avenue.

Set to be a first-class residential tower with 38 floors, 38 Park Avenue encompasses a New York-inspired lifestyle situated in The Plaza, a green open retail park with a chain of cafes and restaurants.

Units range from Studio type and 1-3 Bedroom units and ultra-exclusive VIP penthouse units with balconies on selected units and a 1,280 sqm building floor plate. Amenities include a Sky Club amenity deck on the 26th and 28th floors, 8 elevators, a Grand Atrium, 3 level basement parking, 2 high ceiling lobbies (East and West), Fitness Gym, lounge areas, swimming pool, Multi-function hall, 24-hour security, CCTV System, 100% backup power, Automatic Sprinkler System, Materials Recovery Facility, Fire Detection Alarm System and Domestic Water Tank which are managed by CLI’s Property Management Team.

38 Park Avenue has a total of 745 units with 440 studio units, 211 one-bedroom units, 75 two-bedroom units, 11 three-bedroom units and 8 penthouse units. 38 Park Avenue’s design aspect is also handled by Philippines’ top architectural firm, Aidea Philippines and top design consultant, CallisonRTKL.

38 Park Avenue is also 50% sold as of June 2017 and will be completed by December 31, 2020. The showroom will be launched in August this year. For inquiries, you may visit http://www.cebulandmasters.com/condominium/38-park-avenue-cebu-condominium/.