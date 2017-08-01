Male entertainer found dead near SRP

THE remains of a male bar entertainer were found washed up on the shores off the South Road Properties in Cebu City at past 1 pm last Monday.

Police said the victim, Arvin Albaracin was identified by his younger brother at the funeral home. Albaracin, a 39-year-old resident of Villagonzalo I, Zapanta Street, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City was last seen by his brother leaving home last Thursday.

A scavenger named Ponciano Orate told police that he saw Albaracin swimming alone at the coastal area of SRP at 1 pm last Friday.

SPO2 Antonio Din said there were no signs of foul play.

Albaracin’s remains are subject for autopsy to determine actual cause of death, Din said.