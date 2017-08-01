Learn and love Math the S.A.M way

Cebuano kids are no different from their peers in many parts of the world who feel intimidated by math. With so many numbers, methods and procedures to memorize, mathematics can seem tedious, boring, and difficult.

The good news is that they can now tackle math problems with relative ease with the introduction of Seriously Addictive Mathematics (S.A.M) Singapore Math into the local scene.

Founded in 2010, S.A.M is a multi-awarded international Singapore Math enrichment program trusted by thousands of parents in 16 countries all over the world. It is the only international Singapore Math program in the Philippines.

At S.A.M, students are trained to develop a learning attitude at a young age. Certified S.A.M Trainers ask leading questions rather than spoon-feeding answers to the students, cultivating a habit of independent learning and self-discovery, ensuring that they understand the “why” instead of just knowing the “how” of different math concepts.

S.A.M Singapore Math uses a two-prong pedagogy approach–the classroom and worksheet experience.

The Classroom Experience, conducted by Certified S.A.M Trainers, engages students with dialogue, probing questions, props, games, and a healthy dose of encouragement, through the CPA (concrete – pictorial – abstract) approach. The idea is to make learning fun and memorable through an array of interactive experiences.

The Worksheet Experience engages each student individually and independently on their own time for study at home, which in turn helps them develop self-discipline, self-confidence, and perseverance in the process of learning Mathematics.

Each worksheet breaks down mathematical concepts into easily understood, bite sized pieces that the child can absorb quickly and complete in 30 minutes a day without interruption.

With the teaching principles and methods employed by S.A.M, kids will be able to appreciate math and learn how to tackle real life problems outside the comfort of their classrooms.

Seriously Addictive Mathematics is now available in 15 branches across the Philippines including Cebu’s flagship branch at Dreamtown Fun & Learning Center, Oakridge Business Park, Mandaue City. Call them at 415-1803 to schedule a free trial lesson or visit www.seriouslyaddictivemaths.com.ph to find out more.