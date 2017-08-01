NRCE focuses on “Future-proofing retail”

THE 24th National Retail Conference and Stores Asia Expo (NRCE) is all set to provide retailers with tips and solutions on how to prepare for the fast-changing digital age with this year’s theme “Future-Proofing Retail.”

The annual NRCE is the Philippine Retailers Association’s flagship project and will be on August 10-11 at the SM Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City.

Tagged as the biggest and most important retail event in the country, the two-day conference will feature talks and panel discussions from industry experts and personalities which include Leyte Representative and TV personality Lucy Torres-Gomez, Senator Sonny Angara and Rustan Supercenters CEO Irwin Lee.

Topics of the conference will cover new trends in retailing, branding design, future of shopping malls, creating a niche in the diverse market, online retailing, fashion retailing, the impact of music in the marketplace, food retailing, and engaging the millennial consumers.

Speakers and presenters include FILSCAP Vice president and noted TV personality and musician Jim Paredes, Zalora CEO Paolo Campos, Google Philippines Marketing Manager Gabby Roxas, Springtime Design Limited Creative, and Managing Director Chris Dingcong, and Organization Development Advisor Susan Grace Rivera.

Two panels composed of young and upcoming retailers such as Apartment 8 President Sheira Lim, Sunnies Café Finance Director Eric Dee Jr. and Genki Sushi Owner Eric Teng will discuss the new generation of retailers and food retail as mall anchors.

New for this year’s NRCE is the launch of the Supermarket Track dedicated to supermarkets and food retailers which will discuss modern retailing with a responsive Department of Trade, spatial planning, and supermarket trends in Asia Pacific.

Back to back with the conference is the only focused and dedicated retail suppliers’ expo showcasing the “tools for global retailing” from over 100 exhibitors offering products and solutions for the retail industry.

For registration, sponsorship and exhibit inquiries, please contact the PRA Executive Secretariat through email marketing@philretailers.com / specialprojects@philretailers.com or visit www.nrce-ph.com. /PR