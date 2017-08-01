200 Mandaue employees terminated for misdeeds

AROUND 200 government employees, most of whom tested positive for drug use, have been ordered dismissed from service in a year’s time as part of Mandaue City Hall’s internal cleansing program.

Termination was also imposed to those found guilty of corruption, misbehavior and those who possess derogatory records.

Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing, who assumed office in July 2016, said he will continue with the city’s internal cleansing program by implementing online payment for government transactions.

The process is expected to also rid City Hall offices of fixers who are often found at the City Engineering Office (CEO) and the Office of the Building Officials (OBO) among others, he said.

Quisumbing admitted having heard complaints on corruption practices of some government employees, but he is yet to receive a formal complaint against said employees.

Complaints should also come with evidences like photos or videos of the alleged transaction, he said.

To hasten the processing of government permits and licenses, Quisumbing said he intends to set up a one-stop shop for government services.

But while he works on the improvement of City Hall services, Quisumbing said he will continue to implement random drug testing for employees during his second year in office.

He said that having a drug-free City Hall is also in support of President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug campaign.

Quisumbing said he wanted City Hall employees to set as good examples for other Mandauehanons to follow.

The mayor underwent voluntary drug testing initiated by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA). Other city officials and department heads also did the same.