Davide to deliver Sopa on Aug. 30

CEBU Governor Hilario Davide II will render a report of his administration’s achievements in 2016 and reveal his plans for his remaining two years in office to formally close the provincial government’s founding anniversary celebration.

Davide said his State of the Province Address (Sopa) scheduled on August 30 will include his planned establishment of more provincial hospitals, the upgrade of existing ones and the reconstruction of the Baex building located inside the Capitol compound.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hopefully, before I step down as the governor of Cebu, some of these (provincial) hospitals, especially the Carcar Provincial Hospital, will be upgraded as a medical center,” he told reporters during his press conference on Tuesday.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Rene Catan earlier said that the provincial hospitals in Carcar and Danao cities were already given Level II accreditation by the Department of Health.

As a requirement, Catan said, the two health facilities should be equipped with doctors handling internal medicines and offering advance services for anesthesiology and OB-gyne.

The two hospitals should also have equipment for computed tomography (CT) scan and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), he added.

The Cebu provincial government opened this year’s 448th found anniversary celebration on Monday morning with the theme: “Hiniusang Paningkamot, Kalambuan Karon ug sa Umaabot.”

Davide’s Sopa will culminate the province’s monthlong celebration.