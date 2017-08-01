City Hall awards new contract to Pamocor

Pasajero Motors Corporation (Pamocor) was again chosen to haul Cebu City’s garbage from the Inayawan Sanitary landfill transfer station to a private landfill facility in Consolacion town.

The company’s fresh contract with City Hall, which was signed on Friday afternoon, will cover garbage-hauling services for the month of August for a fee of P26.8 million.

Roberto Cabarrubias, head of the Department of Public Services (DPS), said that the P26.8 million allocation will be taken from the P151.2 million budget for garbage hauling that was included in the recently approved Supplemental Budget 1.

The P124-million cash balance, he said, will be set aside to take care of the city’s garbage-hauling needs for the months of September to December.

Ronaldo Malacora, head of the city’s Bids and Awards Committee (BAC), said that three contractors — Pamocor, Jomara Konstruct Corp. and JJ and J Construction and General Supply — submitted their bids for the city’s garbage-hauling services.

He said Pamocor offered the lowest bid price of P1,327 per ton of garbage hauled from the Inayawan landfill transfer station. Their offer was P6 less than than the P1,333 per ton of garbage fee that they charged City Hall in their first contract.

Pamocor was first chosen as city hall service provider in June after they won the city’s P40-million contract.

Cabarrubias said they also saw improvements on Pamocor’s delivery of service which was a plus factor in their selection.

“Pamocor has improved their hauling. They brought in more dump trucks. Right now, they can make up to 51 trips a day to the Consolacion. Before, they used to just have 40 trips a day on average,” Cabarrubias said.

Jomara Konstruct Corp. placed a P1,333 per ton bid while JJ and J Construction and General Supply placed a of P1,350 per ton of garbage bid.

Cabarrubias said that Mayor Tomas Osmeña already signed Pamocor’s purchase order on Friday afternoon which allowed the company to immediately render service to the city.