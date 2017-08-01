‘Priesthood not a career but a vocation’

Palma tells 6 new priests

Serve others, not yourself. This was the message of Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma to members of the clergy as the local church welcomed six new priests to its fold.

With 419 diocesan priests and about 300 others from different religious congregations, Cebu still has the most number of clergy in the Philippines.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Priesthood is a gift — a very precious gift from the Lord. We are not worthy, but God makes us worthy of this gift not because of the qualities one possesses but because God qualifies us,” said Palma in his homily during the solemn ordination rites at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral in downtown Cebu City yesterday.

“We pray that we do not receive this gift in vain. Priesthood is not a vocation to make a living but a vocation so that others may live as Christians and as children of God,” he added.

Palma challenged the six new priests to “meditate on the law of God, to believe what you read, to teach what you believe, and to practice what you teach.”

The 67-year-old prelate laid his hands upon the heads of the new priests to invoke the blessing of the Holy Spirit. The ordinands’ hands were blessed with sacred oil to strengthen their vocation. The faithful also sang the Litany of Saints as the newly ordained priests laid their faces on the ground to manifest their total surrender to God.

Also present during the Mass were Cebu Auxiliary Bishop Dennis Villarojo, and retired Bishops Antonio Rañola, Emilio Bataclan and Christian Vicente Noel.

Palma called on the new priests to proclaim and bring Jesus to every community.

“How privileged are you to share the shepherding function of Jesus? You are called to take care of God’s flock and to protect the sheep from all kinds of dangers surrounding our communities from womb to tomb,” he said.

Although the tasks and responsibilities are difficult, Palma advised the priests not to give up and to instead continue Jesus Christ’s mission on earth.

“When God gives you an office, he gives his grace, and the grace of God is never wanting. Put your trust in the Lord. His grace is sufficient,” he said.

For them to persevere in the vocation, Palma gave the new priests four tips: “love the Eucharist, have a devotion to Mary, call on the saints, and sacrifice for the sake of the community.”

“How beautiful it is to share the wonders of God’s love. May the Lord who began the good work in you bring it to fulfillment,” he said.

The newly ordained priests were Hezron Jhud Cartagena, Jestoni Del Castillo, Venedict Into, Sherwyll Miago, Earl Sevilla and Jubileo Gacho.

Del Castillo, a native of Mandaue City, said they were overwhelmed for having been chosen to work in the God’s vineyard.

“We are not worthy and yet God has shown us His mercy. Priesthood, then, is a ministry of mercy. Because God has been merciful to us, we also ought to be merciful to others especially the poor and the sick,” said the 30-year-old priest who was elated to fulfill his childhood dream.

Like Del Castillo, Gacho, 43, said service must be the trademark of every priest.

“We are called to serve, (not to be served). Amid the pains and struggles currently encountered by the church, we believe that something glorious awaits us,” said Gacho, the fourth priest produced by the Society of the Angel of Peace.