Crackdown on gambling before Aug. 15 — police

POLICE precinct chiefs in Central Visayas were told anew by the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) to curb illegal gambling in their respective areas on or before August 15.

Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, PRO-7 chief, said all provincial and city police directors were told to redouble their efforts to eradicate illegal gambling within the deadline set by PNP Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

Espino said Dela Rosa’s deadline originally started last July 24, right after he assumed as PRO-7 chief.

“Yung 15 days yun yung naititra na lang sa order after the command conference. So we are helping the PCSO (Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office) (It’s the remaining days, the 15 days, after the command conference. So we are helping the PCSO),” Espino said.

Failure to meet the deadline will also result in sanctions on police chiefs which include relief from their posts, Espino said.

He said he will send personnel to validate any complaints of illegal gambling in their areas.

“We will know if they are not following (the directives) to stop the illegal gambling (in their area). And if (illegal gambling) still exists, the respective station commanders will be asked to explain,” Espino said.

Espino said he remains confident that their office can meet their target.

In issuing the deadline, Dela Rosa said his order was not issued in response to a warning from the PCSO to cut the PNP’s cash incentives over its failure to stop illegal gambling.

In Cebu City, Senior Supt. Joel Doria, city police chief, was optimistic that they would be able to curb illegal gambling.

Doria said the city’s Oplan Pokemon already recorded arrests, not just for illegal drugs but also for violation of Republic Act 9287 or illegal gambling and Presidential Decree 1602 which covers video karera machines.