All-out experiences at Robinsons Galleria Cebu

THE iconic giant guitar, the lush al-fresco interiors, exciting brands – there is a lot to love about Robinsons Galleria Cebu since it first opened in December 2015.

Recently awarded as the Best Retail Development at the Philippines Property Awards 2017, the mixed-use land development includes a shopping mall, an immersive cinema, an exceptional hotel, residential properties, and BPO offices in its complex.

Never slowing down when it comes to innovation and improvement, Robinsons Galleria Cebu welcomed several constructions to its already extensive lineup. One of which is the Summit Galleria Hotel, a flagship hotel under Summit Hotels and Resorts. Boasting of gorgeous architecture and impressive amenities, the hotel is an option for both business and pleasure and celebrated its soft opening on March 14.

Another big name that recently found a home in the property includes PMAXGlobal, a key player in medical BPOs, which opened its first branch in the country at the third floor of Robinsons Galleria Cebu. PMAXGlobal delivers unbeatable service to healthcare practitioners and providers all over the world. This development—along with global BPO company SYKES that is set to open for business soon—provides numerous employment opportunities for Cebuanos and fosters growth throughout and beyond the city.

Premier business, shopping, and dining experiences are close to complete at Robinson’s Galleria Cebu, providing its guests a one-stop destination for any and all occasions.

Visiting the site and getting the full Robinsons Galleria Cebu experience is easy–the mall continues to offer a reliable free shuttle service from specific pick-up points. For more details, visit their website at www.robinsonsmalls.com or at www.Facebook.com/RobinsonsGalleriaCebuOfficial. /PR