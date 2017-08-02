100th Philippine-based TEDx held in Lahug

STUDENTS and professionals in Cebu participated in the 100th TEDx event in the Philippines which was held in Marcelo Fernan Press Center, Lahug, Cebu City last June 23.

Following the success of TEDx events held across universities in and out of Cebu, TEDx Lahug is the first to be held in a public setting. TED which stands for Technology, Entertainment, and Design, is a non-profit event devoted to spreading ideas revolving around the three subjects in a form of powerful talks by notable speakers in 18 minutes or less.

TEDxLahug featured the theme: “Kawanangan” which is a Cebuano word for sky, outer space or infinite. It featured aspiring and iconic speakers namely Y101 Radio Host Jiggy Cerna, Alternative Nest and Trading/Training Hub for Indigenous/Ingenious Little Livelihood seekers (ANTHILL) Fabric Gallery co-founder and managing director Anya Lim, Queen Universe 2011 Bee Urgello, filmmaker Ara Chawdhury and cinematographer Christian Linaban, astronomer Christopher Go and security guard and Cum Laude graduate Erwin Macua.

The talks highlighted on issues about culture and identity, creative storytelling, the universe and personal thoughts and relationships. TEDxLahug had a total of 300 attendees.

For updates on the next TEDx event, you may visit https://www.ted.com/tedx/events.