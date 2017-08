LOCAL governments were asked to create their own respective task forces against smoking in public places.

Ligaya Moneva, information officer of the regional office of the Department of Health (DOH-7) said they have not recorded any violation of the smoking ban in Central Visayas since it took effect last July 23.

The smoking ban or Executive Order 26 prohibits smoking in enclosed public places and conveyances such as schools, health centers, restaurants, malls, trains and elevators.