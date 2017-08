Cases of HIV and AIDS rose in the first five months of the year in Central Visayas, the regional office of the Department of Health (DOH-7) said Wednesday.

Based on DOH’s record, there were 360 reported cases of HIV and 26 cases of AIDS from January to May this year.

Dr. Van Phillip Patindo, HIV/AIDS coordinator of DOH-7, said May had the highest recorded number of HIV cases at 98.