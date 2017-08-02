CHR, Tumulak probe inmate mauling, jail riot

Investigators of the Regional Commission on Human Rights (CHR-7) and Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak visited the Cebu City Jail Wednesday morning to investigate the alleged mauling of an inmate and last Tuesday evening’s noise barrage.

Tumulak said City Jail Warden Arnel Peralta ordered his personnel to throw tear gas at the inmates to stop them from making noise.

Inmate Marvin Gimpeso, an escapee who surrendered to Tumulak on the same day, complained of being allegedly mauled by jail guards.

Peralta clarified that there was no riot at the City Jail, only a noise barrage staged by the inmates who wanted Gimpeso to return to his assigned cell after being transferred to cell one.

“Gimpeso’s cellmates were angry at him and were making noise which annoyed other inmates,” Peralta said.

Tumulak said Gimpeso bolted jail because he longed for his family and was allegedly maltreated by the jail guards.

Tumulak, also the deputy mayor for police matters, said he told city jail officials to let Gimpeso stay in the hospital for treatment. He said Gimpeso was allegedly maltreated after he returned to the jail.

Tumulak said he heard about Gimpeso’s situation from the wives of the inmates and believed that the inmates still communicated with their families.