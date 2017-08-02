Two injured in Tuburan hacking

Two people were critically injured after they were hacked by a drunk person in Barangay Carmelo, Tuburan town Tuesday afternoon.

Eduardo Ruperas and Eddie Alcomendras reportedly had a drinking session when the suspect, Alejandro Belaong, hacked the two men.

PO1 Ruel Fuenteblanca, desk officer of Tuburan police, said that Belaong was sleeping near the area where the victims were drinking. Belaong reportedly got annoyed by Ruperas and Alcomendras’ noise and hacked them with a bolo.

The victims were hit on their necks and was brought to a hospital in Cebu City.

Belaong, meanwhile, remains at large after he sped to Negros island using a motorboat.