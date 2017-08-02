DOH-7 asks LGUs to activate their anti-smoking task forces

Two weeks since its implementation, no one has been arrested for smoking in public places, a violation of Executive Order No. 26 which mandates a nationwide smoking ban.

Ligaya Moneva, information officer of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), said that on their own, they are having difficulties in implementing the mandate of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Moneva said they need the help of the anti-smoking task forces of Local Government Units (LGUs) in the region to make sure that the smoking ban in public places is complied in coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“Even sa mga casinos bawal g’yud ang pag panigarilyo, (sa) mga public places. Kinahanglan g’yud na silang badlungon mao nga kinahanglan ipa-activate na g’yud sa mga LGUs ang ilang task force,” she said.

The E.O. implemented starting on July 23, Moneva said, also discourages the establishment of smoking areas in enclosed areas frequented by people.

Moneva said that around 240 Filipinos die from smoke-related diseases each day.

E.O. No. 26 mandates DOH-7 to educate people on the ill-effects of smoke inhalation while the task of apprehending violators was given to the Philippine National Police.

Violators may be meted with fines ranging from P500 up to P10,000. Bigger fines will be imposed on violators caught selling and advertising the use of cigarettes.

Moneva said that those who wanted to already stop their smoking habits can call the DOH “Quit Line” for assistance.

Dr. Annessa Patindol, Medical Officer III of DOH-7, said the public only needed to text “STOP SMOKE” and send this to 29290165364. They will get a reply and instructions from designated personnel on what needs to be done.

Cebu City Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia said they will soon have their own anti-smoking task force after the city council approves his draft ordinance for the creation of a “Smoke-Free Task Force” in the city.

The proposed measure is now pending with the laws committee for review.

If approved, Mayor Tomas Osmeña or his duly authorized representative will sit as task force chairperson with the city administrator as his co-chairman. The city legal officer will function as the mayor’s vice-chairperson.

Task force members will include among others the head of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and the heads of the City Health Department, Office of the Building Officials, City Treasurer’s Office and the City Engineer’s Office.