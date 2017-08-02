Hotel ‘guests’ face raps

Charges were filed against the nine persons who were caught with P3 million worth of shabu in a hotel in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City, at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office yesterday afternoon.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City police chief, said the nine persons stand accused of violating Republic Act 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act and may also face charges for violating the Anti-Cyber Crime Act for selling illegal drugs online.

“Whatever innovation they will make, we will be one step ahead from them.” Doria said.

He thanked the hotel management for reporting the presence of the suspects to their office.

Among those arrested were Mary Ann Carticiano, Crise Claire Ferolino, Chris Araneta, Alvin Navaja, Mark Vincent Curayag, Reinfred Babatid, Marlene Gibson, Elizalde Perater and Charles Vallecer.

Chief Insp. Maria Macatangay, Kamputhaw police precinct chief, said the arrest came after the hotel’s keeper noticed that the smoke alarms in the hotel rooms were taped with tissue at 7 p.m.

Macatangay said the suspects had a pot session and the guests in the nearby rooms complained of the smoke that came from their room.

She said this forced the hotel management to report it to the police.

The hotel management also complained that the checks issued to them by the suspects all bounced.

“If you can notice, if they are outside, they could be easily arrested and identified. They see that our operatives cannot easily enter establishments, but little do they know that we coordinated and met with the security managers so it is not difficult for us,” Doria said.