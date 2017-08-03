PTK-Katipunan Cebu marks anniversary, trains interested individuals

LIFE is already a suffering but living through it is called surviving.

This is what the Pekiti Tirsia Kali (PTK) embodies in their goal of training government forces such as the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Special Action Force and security forces abroad such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Established in 1897 by Norberto Tortal of Bacolod City, the PTK is a combat-oriented system which focuses on traditional blade art of the Philippines and impact and improvised weapons.

It was further enhanced by Condrado Tortal in the 1930s before their current leader Grand Tuhon Leo Gaje Jr. introduced the sport on a global scale specifically in the United States in 1972.

Recently, the PTK is not only being practiced in Manila but also in North American and European countries and most recently in Cebu in 2013.

Last July 16, the PTK-Katipunan Cebu celebrated their fourth anniversary. The group has been the unheralded heroes of Lapu-Lapu City training the barangay tanods through the help of the Department of Interior and Local Government.

The PTK – Katipunan Cebu, which is open to interested individuals, is composed of more than 50 members with ages 15 years old and above.

“Our vision is to help people to survive. This is a survival training. This is designed for survival. Right now, Pekiti Tirsia is being taught in the Philippine Military Academy and PNP, and bolos or knives are among the weapons used,” said Ryan Solana of PTK Katipunan Cebu.

Solana also recalled that the lone survivor of the infamous SAF-44, Police Officer 3 Christopher Lalan, was also a member of the PTK group. Lalan allegedly used the skills he learned from PTK to survive after his firearm ran out of bullets during the encounter.

Currently, the group trains at Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City, Camp Lapu Lapu in Lahug and in Abellana National School. Interested participants may contact Solana at (0923) 6430710.