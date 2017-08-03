FOOD OUTLET CLOSURE

Netizens sneered at the closure of two branches of a lechon (roasted pig) chain in Cebu City that were found to have operated without business permits.

Cindy Valera wrote, “How expensive is (it to procure) a permit, they enjoyed social media (exposure to attract customers to) their establishment! That is greed to me and you!”

Another netizen named Boyerz Urashima commented, “They (may claim to sell the) best lechon but not the best business owner to pay taxes. Leads to closure but i laughed at the ‘we are moving into a new location to serve you better’ sign to run away from (paying taxes).”

Yet one netizen named JM Alabastro said, ”Ive read somewhere na its not entirely (the outlet’s) fault. Dili sad baya lalim mupatubo ug negosyo samot na nga mahal kaayo ang mga (it’s not easy to earn a profit from business considering the expenses and cost of the) ingredients.”

