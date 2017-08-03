RECLAIM THE TOP

New boxing series hopes to put Cebu back on top of amateur boxing scene

To bring back the glory days of Cebu amateur boxers will be the main goal of this Saturday’s Cebu Amateur Boxing Revival at the Cebu Provincial Capitol grounds.

In a press launching yesterday at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), meet organizers headed by Amateur Boxing Association of the Philippines (ABAP) regional director and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Central Visayas coordinator Lorenzo ‘Chao’ Sy, said that they wanted to bring back Cebu to the top of the country’s amateur boxing like what it was years ago.

“We have to showcase our best because Ed Picson (ABAP executive director) was expecting a lot from us during the Batang Pinoy national finals in Cebu in 2015 but we faltered,” said Sy.

With the full support of the PSC and the famed ALA Boxing Gym, Sy is confident that Cebu will once again dominate the country’s amateur boxing vlandscape.

“We are very glad to be part of this and we want to see our very own boxers to reclaim Cebu’s title of having the best amateur boxers in the country,” said PSC executive assistant Boobi Kintanar during the launching.

The Cebu Amateur Boxing Revival will be held twice a month all-year long in the hopes of giving Cebu’s top amateur boxing prospects the needed exposure.

There will be 12 bouts to be featured tomorrow evening pitting Henderson Hontelano vs. Wyn Cabradilla; Justin Trazo vs. Roderick Getalada; Clinton Martinez vs. Earl Abapo; David Tugot vs. Raffy Enicita; Jayron Cyuole vs. Louie Jay Tomale; John Belodo vs. Carlos Canedo; Alex Del vs. Charles Darwin Dosdos; John Gabriel Tapales vs. Christian Gabriel Gingoyon; John Paul Gabunilas vs. Jake Tabanao; Ken Bellita vs. Yer Roge Gura; Clark Sanchez vs. Jim Paul Dignos and Kervin Aresco vs. Limbert Cainap.

Action begins at 6 p.m. and is free to the public.