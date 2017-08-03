Cop’s wife on way to kin’s burial dies in road accident

The 36-YEAR-OLD wife of a police officer died on Wednesday in a road accident along the national highway of Barangay Pitalo, San Fernando in southern Cebu, as she was heading to a relative’s burial in Argao town also in southern Cebu.

Mary Angeline Noval, who was driving a motorcycle, was sideswiped and ran over by a Mitsubishi Strada driven by Lito Secretaria, 48, of barangay Linao, Talisay City, said PO3 Marjoquine Misuari of the San Fernando Police Station.

Noval is the wife of SPO1 Gilmer Noval of the Boljoon Police Station.

Misuari said that while Mary Angeline was riding on her motorcycle on her way to Argao, Secretaria’s pickup overtook her, but sideswiped her motorcycle.

Secretaria stopped a few meters when he saw the motorcycle on the road.

He told Misuari that he backed his vehicle to get nearer to the motorcycle and to find out where the driver was, but instead he accidentally backed into Mary Angeline who was lying behind the vehicle after she fell.

Secretaria said when he learned that he had ran over the victim, he hurriedly rushed her to the hospital but she did not reach the hospital alive.

Secretaria surrendered to the San Fernando Police station on Thursday, but he was later released after he and the family reached an amicable settlement.