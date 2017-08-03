Graft plaint filed at Ombud against Davide, 16 others

A BUSINESSMAN is asking the Visayas Ombudsman to investigate Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III, Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale and 15 other Cebu provincial government officials for allegedly conducting an anomalous bid of heavy equipment worth P252 million.

This developed after businessman Crisologo Saavedra filed the complaint against Davide and the other officials at the Office of the Ombudsman Visayas on Thursday.

The other officials included in the complaint are Provincial Board (PB) Members Christopher Baricuatro, Jerome Librando, Yolanda Daan, Jose Mari Salvador, Jude Thaddeus Sybico, Miguel Magpale, Celestino Martinez III and Earl Tidy Oyas.

Cebu Daily News tried to contact both Davide and Magpale, but they could not be reached for comment.

PB Member Celestino Martinez III, however, said he would only release his comments once he is furnished with a copy of the complaint.

Saavedra claimed in his complaint that the respondents reportedly violated Republic Acts no. 9184 and 3019, also known as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, for allegedly conducting a “sham bidding” that took place last November 25, 2016 in which they allegedly favored two contractors, in a joint venture, to acquire P252.7 million of 27 brand new heavy equipment such as a hydraulic excavator, crawler tractor, wheel loader

and several trucks.

The heavy equipment were purchased to implement the infrastructure and road development projects, one of the six key development agenda spearheaded by the administration of Davide.