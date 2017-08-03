4S drive tagged in lower dengue cases this year

THE 18 percent drop in dengue cases in seven months this year can be attributed to the effectiveness of the Department of Health’s 4S program.

Dr. Shelbay Blanco, DOH-7 health officer, said that from January to June this year, the DOH recorded 7,585 dengue cases which is lower than last year’s 9,211 cases for the same period last year.

Blanco also said that there were 73 deaths as compared to 76 for the same period last year.

Blanco added that they were attributing this to the effectiveness of the 4S campaign: Search and destroy mosquito breeding places; use Self-protection measures; Seek early consultation for fevers; and Say yes to fogging when there is an outbreak.

She said that they could not attribute the development to the ongoing dengue vaccination aimed at reducing the dengue cases in the region.

Of all the cities in Central Visayas, Cebu City has the highest number of dengue cases with 1,663 and 21 deaths; followed by Lapu-Lapu City with 553 cases and 7 deaths; Mandaue City with 539 cases and 1 death; and Talisay City with 282 cases and 7 deaths.

“Maingon ta nga somehow, effective ang information drive campaign sa department especially the 4S ug ang mga cleanup program nga atong gihimo with the provincial government,” Dr. Blanco said.

Meanwhile, DOH-7 has extended the deadline for dengue immunizations for children ages 9 to 14 from July 21 to August 15. Last June 15, 2017, the implementation of dengue vaccination program has started.