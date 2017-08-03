Rama shows up at CIDG-7 office

FOUR days after he learned that he was being investigated, former Cebu City mayor Michael Rama dropped by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) on Thursday morning to “talk over certain things.”

But he was tight-lipped when asked to elaborate on what he talked about with Supt. Royina Garma, CIDG-7 director, for about 30 minutes.

“Dili nana kinahanglan og detail why I ended up there, but somehow gusto lang nako isulti nga nindot ang among panagistorya. (There is no need to provide details on why I ended up there. But somehow, I want to tell you that the conversation went well),” Rama told reporters.

He later told reporters that he dropped by the CIDG-7 office, on behalf of his political party Barug Team Rama, to express their support for Garma.

Garma, who spent most of her career as a policewoman in Davao City, assumed her post as CIDG-7 in January 2017.

Last Sunday, Garma told Cebu Daily News that CIDG-7 was conducting an investigation against Rama, Cebu businessman Peter Lim, self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones, retired general and now Daanbantayan town Mayor Vicente Loot, Supt. Rex Derilo, Supt. George Ylanan and some other police officials.

She said the CIDG-7 received a directive from its higher-ups to gather evidence against the personalities who were publicly identified by President Rodrigo Duterte over their alleged involvement in the illegal drugs trade.

All of them have denied the allegations.