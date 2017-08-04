10 CPDRC guards fired

Cebu governor Hilario Davide III has approved the recommendation from the administration of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) to fire 10 jail guards for failing to prevent contraband from getting inside the facility which were discovered last Tuesday’s greyhound operation.

CPDRC acting jail warden Roberto Legaspi however said they will not divulge the names of the guards as the Capitol’s Committee on Discipline and Investigation is still facilitating the administrative charges and preventive suspension against them.

Davide also gave his approval to close and shut down the operations of the CPDRC canteen which is managed by its detainees.

“It will be officially closed once everything, the food, the supply, is consumed. As of now, they are not getting any supply from the outside to prevent them from restocking,” explained Legaspi.