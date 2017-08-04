Driver of alleged road rage still a no-show at hearing

The owner of vehicle YKG 837 failed to show up again at Land Transportation Office (LTO-7) Friday morning.

This is the second investigation scheduled by LTO-7 after the vehicle allegedly involved on a road rage last July 26 at Archbishop Reyes Street in Cebu City.

The owner of the vehicle was summoned for the second time to identify the driver involved.

Patrick Bitoy, the complainant, showed up with his family and friends.

He said if the driver will not show up, they will file criminal charges.

Joel Maloloy-on, operations chief of LTO-7 they will issue third and last subpoena to the owner of the vehicle asking to show up on August 10 or his vehicle will be under alarm or may not be able renew registration until the issue is resolved.