Montebello Villa Hotel introduces new Game Room

The homegrown hospitality brand you’ve grown up with just got better.

Known for its lush greenery, old-world charm, and warm and genuine Cebuano hospitality, Montebello Villa Hotel gives its guests more reasons to love their stay with its newest facility. The property has recently opened the Game Room equipped with pool billiards, foosball, basketball, air hockey and board games for all in-house guests.

The all-new Game Room is just one of the many awesome new changes that the property has come up with to ensure a very memorable stay for all of its beloved guests. It is part of the P100-milion three-year capital expenditure plan for hotel development which includes the ongoing renovation of its heritage rooms, suites and small pool, a new glass tent events venue, and new hotel outlets such as a cafe, spa, souvenir shop and more.

Aside from the Game Room, guests can still enjoy recreational activities like yoga by the garden on weekends, use of wellness center (fitness gym), swimming pools, themed dinners every Saturday, and Holy Mass and Brunch Buffet on Sundays. All these and more await you at Montebello Villa Hotel – your escape within reach.