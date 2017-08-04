Ding How is back with new restaurant, old favorites

AFTER a 20-year hiatus, Cebu’s dim sum pioneer Ding How reopens at its new home at the Ground Floor of the Robinsons Galleria Cebu, bringing back with it its heirloom recipes for a new generation of diners, as well as for the patrons who have grown up with the brand.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ding How has been a part of the Cebuano culture. And after almost two decades of hiatus, we are more than excited to relive the old dim sum experience with the opening of Ding How. With a different service concept yet serving some of the heirloom dishes that we all loved, Ding How is sure to invoke nostalgia and at the same time create fond memories along the way,” shares Company President Raymond Kokseng.

Delight in old favorites such as the Pork Trotter, a traditional Chinese appetizer made of stuffed pork leg seasoned with oriental spices; Kuchay Dumpling, steamed to balance the sharp flavor of the chives; Crystal Scallop Dumpling; Ham Suy Kok, a fried dumpling with soft and chewy texture and Pork BBQ Cake, an oven-baked puff pastry filled with sweet and savory roasted pork. Enjoy other original dishes such as their Baked Shaopao, Beef Steak and Cabbage Pouch capped off with Egg Tart and Custard with Salted Egg Buns. Each meal starts with a complimentary tea service while timeless bestsellers are also available in signature push carts.

In Cebu, Ding How is located at the G/F Robinsons Galleria Cebu, General Maxilom Avenue, Cebu City. For reservations, call (032) 266-7888.. To get the latest updates, follow Ding How on Facebook at /DingHowDimsum and browse through the hashtags #CebuDimsum, #DingHow, and #HowComesHome on Instagram.